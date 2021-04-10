B S Yediyurappa will complete term as CM, says BJP's Arun Singh

-
Dismissing rumblings within the Karnataka unit, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh on Friday said that there is no question of replacing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa till his government's term ends.
"Why should he (Yediyurappa) be replaced now? What for?" he said in response to a question.
Singh was in Belagavi to take part in the campaign of former Union Minister Suresh Angadi's widow Mangala Angadi, who has been fielded in the by-election for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.
Responding to a question about RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa's letter, he reiterated that Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa are very old friends and whatever issues have cropped between them will be resolved in a core committee meeting scheduled in Hassan sometime later in April.
Asked about BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had been consistently setting up deadlines for change of leadership in the state, Singh said: "Who is this person?"
"I don't want to take his name. I have already told what I had to tell about him (Yatnal) in the past. Now I will not speak about him. By speaking about him, we are giving him undue importance. In my personal view, he is not worth of such attention and importance," he said.
Singh said that the media might be interested in Yatnal's statements, but from the party's point of view, he "does not even command a credence of 0.00 per cent".
