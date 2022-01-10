Madhya Pradesh police constable suspended for keeping long moustache

-
A Madhya Pradesh Police constable has been suspended for refusing to cut his hair and trim his over-long moustache, despite being instructed by his senior officials.
The suspension order, issued on Friday to constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in MP Police's motor transport wing, surfaced on social media on Sunday.
The order, issued by Assistant Inspector General Prashant Sharma, said that Rana faced action for not improving his appearance.
"During a check, constable Rakesh Rana was found with hair and moustache grown long. He was instructed to cut his hair and trim his moustache as his turnout was awkward, but he did not follow the order," it read.
The order said Rana's absurd and ugly moustache had left a negative impression on other employees and as he failed to comply with order, he was suspended as part of disciplinary action.
Sharma also said that Rana was adamant on keeping long hair and moustache, which was not accordance with the norms of uniformed personnel.
Calling it a matter of self-respect, Rana said he will not compromise on this issue as he had been keeping the moustache since long time.
In a video surfaced on social media, he was heard saying: "I can't understand why I was suspended for keeping long moustaches when the fact that several senior police officials have also serving with long moustaches. I have been serving under him (Sharma) for the last one year, he could have said it to me earlier, but never questioned me on my moustache. I will rather accept suspension order but not compromise with my self respect."
