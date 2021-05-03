Baijal seeks action plan to fix shortage of hospital beds, oxygen in Delhi

-
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Sunday asked concerned departments and agencies to submit an action plan with regard to the availability of hospital beds, medicines, medical oxygen as well as increasing the capacity of crematoriums and graveyards amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
"Lt Governor has sought further advise from concerned departments and agencies with regard to the availability of key medicines, beds, medical oxygen and augmentation of capacities at crematoriums and graveyards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people," LG office said in a tweet from its official handle.
The LG has also asked the departments and agencies of the Delhi government to submit a quantifiable action plan that could be monitored while addressing the problems due to shortages.
"LG has also suggested that the possibility of reemploying recently retired Doctors and other paramedical staff, where ever required, be looked into to address shortages," he added.
A massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital has resulted in shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines for patients.
Meanwhile, Delhi's new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths.
The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 11,94,946 including 92,290 active cases and 10,85,690 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 16,966.
