Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses assembly bypolls in Karnataka

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah met his party president Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming bypolls in two assembly constituencies in the state and other party matters.
"I was called for a meeting. I met Sonia Gandhi. By-elections and the Congress party issues were discussed," the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly told reporters after the meeting.
Bypolls to Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies are scheduled for October 30.
Asked if the party is considering a larger role for him in the national politics, the former chief minister said it is "incorrect". "Except for Karnataka politics, no national politics was discussed," he said and asserted that his interest lies in state politics.
Siddaramaiah said he had earlier denied the post of party general secretary offered to him by former party chief Rahul Gandhi. He also said that he was made a member of the Congress Working Committee but had resigned from that post also.
"So, there is no interest in national politics. I am confined to Karnataka politics," he added.
The Congress leader also said there was no discussion with the party president on any reshuffle in the party's state unit.
"It was not discussed with madam (Sonia Gandhi). I have given a list to (Congress general secretary Randeep Singh) Surjewala. He has said he will discuss this issue (reshuffle in state party unit) with me," Siddaramaiah added.
