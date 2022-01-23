WFP, Odisha to work together for resilient food security, women empowerment

-
United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) hoisted a multi-stakeholder interactive and consultation session on food security in Odisha on digital mode, in which more than 80 policymakers, government actors, NGO partners, academicians, and corporate houses deliberated together.
"The objective of the long session was to take feedback input from different sectors to make the WFP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 for Odisha more inclusive and effective," said the state government in a press statement.
Initiating the deliberation, Mr Bishow Parajuli, Country Director WFP India said, "We are glad for our partnership with Odisha as the State is very much focused on ensuring food security to all. Odisha has been a centre of innovative pilots and schemes for improving food and nutrition security. The world has taken note of the innovative programs launched by Odisha, and how these schemes provided a food security lifeline during the current pandemic times. Application of biometric technology in making TDPS error-free, rice fortification, nutritious food in MDM and Anganwadi centres, State food security programme, women-led take-home ration production model are some such interventions in Odisha".
Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, "Government of Odisha is fully committed to reducing poverty and malnutrition. During last years, there has been a significant reduction in rural poverty, and food security has improved to great extent".
He added that "partnership between WFP and Odisha has been very effective since last two decades, and six more partnership agreements in new areas have been initiated in the last year alone".
Mahapatra asked WFP to undertake more technological applications for enhancing the outreach of the food security net and improving access to food security, more particularly for poor and vulnerable sections. He emphasized aligning the strategic plan towards SDG targets and making it more outcome-oriented. Mahapatra assured that the Government of Odisha would continue working with WFP in the coming years for the implementation of the strategic plan.
Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena advised to target the specific areas and communities that are more vulnerable for food and nutrition security and bring them at par with the rapidly improving state parameters. He emphasized on expeditious achievement of SDG-2 through partnerships.
The Country Director WFP Mr Parajuli said that the Strategic plan would be finalized soon in collaboration with the Government of Odisha incorporating the inputs availed from today's interactive session.
