JUST IN
Ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from Tues
Imbalanced regional representation in new Himachal cabinet: Jai Ram Thakur
Delhi's overall AQI worsens due to dense fog, Stage III of GRAP re-imposed
RBI announces green bonds, to be auctioned in 2 parts of Rs 8,000 cr each
Air pollutants linked with asthma attacks in children, adolescents: Study
At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius Srinagar records coldest night of season
2 leopard cubs seen in Asola as wildlife thrives in Delhi's urban jungles
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned
Govt allows agencies to extend commissioning date of solar, hybrid projects
SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
New Parliament building to be ready by January-end, say govt sources
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from Tues

The Delhi government has decided to impose a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality

Topics
Delhi air quality | Delhi government | Diesel Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The Delhi government has decided to impose a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.

Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.