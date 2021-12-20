Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis

-
-
The Bangladesh government has started administering Covid-19 booster shots on a trial basis.
The country's Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the program in Dhaka on Sunday, while a nurse Runu Veronica Costa, who had received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, was also administered the first booster dose, reports Xinhua news agency.
After inaugurating the program, Maleque told journalists that the drive will be extended throughout the country in phases.
He said frontliners and the elderly will be given priority for booster shots initially.
Senior Health Ministry officials, journalists and religious leaders also received their booster doses on the day.
Bangladesh launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January to contain the pandemic that has spread across the South Asian country.
--IANS
ksk/
