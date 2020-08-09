Bannerghatta Biological Park safe for public to visit, say authorities

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Bannerghatta Biological Park here is safe for the public to visit, authorities of the park has said.

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

They said the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a COVID-19-compliance certificate making the park safe.

"This is to inform that a team from Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, conducted an evaluation of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently on COVID-19 preparedness and issued a certificate of COVID-19 compliance," the park said in a statement.

However, the statement said, only 4,400 visitors would be allowed in a day.

There would be a contactless online ticketing system.

All visitors to the park would be screened at the entry point for temperature using a hand-held thermal scanner, the statement said adding that hand-sanitisers and hand-washing facility were in place at the entrance and appropriate places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 15:10 IST

