Bannerghatta Biological Park safe for public to visit, say authorities

: The Bannerghatta Biological
Park here is safe for the public to visit, authorities of the park has said.
They said the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a COVID-19-compliance certificate making the park safe.
"This is to inform that a team from Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, conducted an evaluation of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently on COVID-19 preparedness and issued a certificate of COVID-19 compliance," the park said in a statement.
However, the statement said, only 4,400 visitors would be allowed in a day.
There would be a contactless online ticketing system.
All visitors to the park would be screened at the entry point for temperature using a hand-held thermal scanner, the statement said adding that hand-sanitisers and hand-washing facility were in place at the entrance and appropriate places.
