JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Unemployment at peak in Haryana, but govt in denial mode: MLA Balraj Kundu
Business Standard

Beijing reports 29 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases: Authorities

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center

Topics
Beijing | China | Omicron

IANS  |  Beijing 

Residents on a street waiting for covid test during lockdown, in Shanghai PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents on a street waiting for covid test during lockdown, in Shanghai PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, local authorities said.

The Covid cases were reported between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, local authorities added on Monday.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, Deputy Head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

Five more neighbourhoods have been classified as medium risk for Covid-19, bringing the total number of medium-risk areas in Beijing to six. The city currently has one high-risk area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Group tour services within Beijing have been suspended, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said.

Vegetable supplies in the city's seven major agricultural product wholesale markets totalled 22,700 tonnes on Monday, indicating stable supplies and prices, said Zhao Weidong, Deputy Head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

Zhao said Beijing has a sufficient and stable supply of daily necessities on the whole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 26 2022. 07:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU