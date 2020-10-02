Bengal administration bowing down to extra-constitutional authorities: Guv

-
ALSO READ
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata to West Bengal Governor Dhankhar
WB governor slams Mamata Banerjee, says he has stakes in governance
Why should state and Centre fight: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Knives out in Bengal between TMC, Governor over video of decomposing bodies
When nation was fighting Covid, CM was fighting Governor: Jagdeep Dhankhar
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep
Dhankhar on Friday hit out at the West Bengal government, claiming that power corridors in the state are "getting infested" with extra-constitutional authorities, and the administration, too, was bowing down to them.
Dhankhar, who has been unsparing in his criticism of the TMC dispensation, also said that "attacking the Raj Bhavan was akin to insulting the Constitution of the country".
"Power corridors in the state are getting infested with extra-constitutional authorities. The whole administration is bowing down to those who have no constitutional authority.
"Officials working as political workers during polls will never be allowed," the governor said, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at a memorial in Barrackpore.
Taking to Twitter, he requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take a pledge with him to promote peace and shun violence.
"Homage to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble thoughts of non violence inspire humanity. May Bapus ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and democratic environ @MamataOfficial. Let's pledge to shun violence and promote peace," Dhankhar wrote.
He called upon the police and the administration to function as "public servants rather than political workers".
"Hard earned freedom and democracy can flourish when all abjure violence and promote free and fair elections @MamataOfficial as it is life line of democracy," he added.
Assembly Elections are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May next year.
Reacting to the governor's message, state minister Bratya Basu said Dhankhar was acting like a spokesperson of a particular political party.
"He is turning the post of Rajyapal to that of Nairajyapal (from governor to one who presides over anarchy)," Basu said.
In the past, too, TMC leaders had alleged that the "governor was behaving like an agent of the BJP".
Earlier this week, Dhankhar, in response to a letter by Banerjee, accused her government of turning West Bengal into a police state, and said he would be forced to "look into" Article 154 of the Constitution, as the office of the governor has been ignored for long.
Article 154 of the Constitution mandates that the executive power of the state shall be vested in the Governor and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him.
Banerjee, on her part, had urged Dhankhar to "act within the mandate of the Constitution", and said his aspersions consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against her government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU