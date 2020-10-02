Bengal administration bowing down to extra-constitutional authorities: Guv

Governor Jagdeep



Dhankhar on Friday hit out at the government, claiming that power corridors in the state are "getting infested" with extra-constitutional authorities, and the administration, too, was bowing down to them.

Dhankhar, who has been unsparing in his criticism of the TMC dispensation, also said that "attacking the Raj Bhavan was akin to insulting the Constitution of the country".

"Power corridors in the state are getting infested with extra-constitutional authorities. The whole administration is bowing down to those who have no constitutional authority.

"Officials working as political workers during polls will never be allowed," the governor said, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at a memorial in Barrackpore.

Taking to Twitter, he requested Chief Minister to take a pledge with him to promote peace and shun violence.

"Homage to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble thoughts of non violence inspire humanity. May Bapus ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and democratic environ @MamataOfficial. Let's pledge to shun violence and promote peace," Dhankhar wrote.

He called upon the police and the administration to function as "public servants rather than political workers".

"Hard earned freedom and democracy can flourish when all abjure violence and promote free and fair elections @MamataOfficial as it is life line of democracy," he added.

Assembly Elections are likely to be held in in April-May next year.

Reacting to the governor's message, state minister Bratya Basu said Dhankhar was acting like a spokesperson of a particular political party.

"He is turning the post of Rajyapal to that of Nairajyapal (from governor to one who presides over anarchy)," Basu said.

In the past, too, TMC leaders had alleged that the "governor was behaving like an agent of the BJP".

Earlier this week, Dhankhar, in response to a letter by Banerjee, accused her government of turning West Bengal into a police state, and said he would be forced to "look into" Article 154 of the Constitution, as the office of the governor has been ignored for long.

Article 154 of the Constitution mandates that the executive power of the state shall be vested in the Governor and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him.

Banerjee, on her part, had urged Dhankhar to "act within the mandate of the Constitution", and said his aspersions consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against her government.

