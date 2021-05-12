Bengal govt ready to support vaccine manufacturing: Mamata tells PM Modi

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is ready to provide land and all the required support for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee also called for liberal and proactive import of vaccines.
"Production of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate... Globally, there are many manufacturers now... it is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers and speedily import vaccines from them from different parts of the world," she said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, urging to 'speedily import vaccines' from global manufacturers— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021
She suggests PM Modi to 'encourage world & national players (vaccine manufacturers) to open up franchise operations'. pic.twitter.com/Ss2sQLX2xi
"Liberal, proactive and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today," the chief minister added.
Banerjee said world players could also be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India.
"We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing," the TMC boss said in the letter to Modi.
