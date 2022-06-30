Maharashtra logs 3,640 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 24,940

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,640 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,76,114, while the death toll increased to 1,47,925, said the department in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 3,957 cases and seven deaths. Mumbai recorded 1,265 cases and one fatality. One death each was registered in Ahmednagar city and Kolhapur district, the bulletin said. The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent. Also, 4,432 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,03,249 and leaving the state with 24,940 active cases, the department said. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.83 per cent, it said. As many as 42,397 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their total tally in the state to 8,20,01,686, the bulletin said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 79,76,114, new cases 3,640, death toll 1,47,925, recoveries 78,03,249, active cases 24,940; total tests 8,20,01,686.
