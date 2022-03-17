Bengaluru would evolve as a Defence research and production hub: Bommai

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Bengaluru would evolve as a major hub of Defence research and production.
The city would also meet the defence needs of not only India but of its friendly nations also, he added.
Participating in a function to inaugurate the Flight Control System (FCS) Complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bommai said Bengaluru is home to over 180 Research and Development (R&D) institutions of international level. The city has highly competent and skilled manpower.
Apart from a defence hub and industrial hub, a semiconductor hub too would come up in Bengaluru, he said and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for all the support from the Union government and Ministry of Defence to develop the Defence Hub which could meet not only the domestic needs in the sector, but that of its friendly nations too.
"Major developments are happening in the world and the world is looking up to India's guidance. It is because of our strength in the defence sector. The research and innovations of DRDO would make the country stronger," Bommai said.
Describing the Flight Control System Complex as a 'miracle' as it has been established in an "unbelievable time" of just 45 days, Bommai said the technology could be used in construction of various structures in the State as it would save cost and time.
"Construction of a seven-storey complex in just 45 days, which is usually the time taken for tendering process in the state, is nothing short of a miracle," Bommai said.
He also sought DRDO's cooperation in realising his wish to develop the state with the vision of 'New Karnataka for New india'.
According to him, the FCS Complex is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat becoming a reality.
