Biden says will speed up distribution of coronavirus vaccines across US

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
-
US President-elect Joe Biden said he has spoken to numerous state and local officials about speeding up the delivery of coronavirus vaccines across the United States.
"Vice President [elect Kamala] Harris and I have been speaking with county officials, mayors, governors of both parties to speed up a distribution of the vaccines across the nation," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.
Biden repeated his commitment to accelerate the vaccination to 100 million shots by the end of his first 100 days in office, equaling approximately 1 million shots per day.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to be the worst affected country with 19,448,626 cases and 336,947 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU