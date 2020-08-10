Bihar CM flags non-cooperation from Nepal at meeting with PM Modi on floods

-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts.
Rivers originating in the neighbouring country have inundated several districts of the state.
At a meeting convened by the prime minister on flood situation in states hit by the calamity, Kumar said that the authorities in Bihar had "not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years" and sought the Centre's intervention on the matter.
"North Bihar gets ravaged by floods because of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal.
In accordance with an agreement between India and Nepal, the water resources department of Bihar conducts the flood management work in the bordering areas.
"But we have not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years," Kumar said in the meeting held via video conference.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting today through video conference with Chief Ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/1aBl7xw8ux— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
