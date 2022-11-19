JUST IN
Bihar CM to be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor

'The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had promised that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector'

Press Trust of India  |  Motihari (Bihar) 

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if the JD(U) chief fails to fulfil his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state in the coming days.

Talking to reporters in Makhania village under the Paharpur division in Motihari in East Champaran district, Kishor dared the CM to keep the job promise that he made after the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August.

"The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had promised that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector.

"Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said his RJD party, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I along with youths of Bihar will gherao Kumar, if he fails to fulfil his promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs in the coming days," Kishor said.

Kumar had in August asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.

"We are together and have this concept of 10 lakh jobs. We will do it. I would say, we shall be aiming at 20 lakh jobs. We will make efforts to achieve this target through both government and private sectors," the CM had said.

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, had earlier said that if the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his Jan Suraj Abhiyan' and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.

Kishor is on a 3,500 kms long 'padayatra' of the state.

He recently ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself, but reiterated his pledge to build a better alternative for his home state of Bihar.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:22 IST

