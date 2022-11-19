Defamers of Gujarat should not find place in state: PM Modi in Valsad rally

Prime Minister on Saturday appealed to people to be wary of those who defame Gujarat, who he said should not find a place in the state.

Addressing a rally in Valsad district in the run-up to the next month's Assembly elections, Modi said Gujarati people have never hurt anybody and embraced whoever comes to .

Be aware of the people who want to defame and are speaking against us. They are trying to defame and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our state in foreign countries, the prime minister said.

Tell them to stop using such language. The people of Gujarat have never tried to hurt anybody. Wherever they went, they mingled with local people like sugar is dissolved in milk. If somebody comes from outside, they have embraced them, he said.

Those people who want to defame Gujarat should not find a place in the state, he said.

"We can never accept those who try to take Gujarat in a reverse gear, Modi added.

He also took a swipe at Congress, saying the bill of the current monthly data usage which is Rs 250-300 would have been Rs 5,000 had Congress remained in power.

"In previous Congress rule, 1 GB data cost Rs 300, now it is Rs 10. The bill for current monthly data usage is Rs 250-300. It would have been Rs 5,000 if Congress remained in power," he added.

