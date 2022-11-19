JUST IN
BJP's criticism shows Bharat Jodo Yatra is a success, says Congress
Defamers of Gujarat should not find place in state: PM Modi in Valsad rally
Families of ones who died in farmer protests yet to be compensated: Rahul
Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84
Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh from Nov 23-25
Madras HC blocks TV cable, internet providers from streaming FIFA matches
Aadhaar Act must be amended to give remedies, says Justice Abhay Oka
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Vapi, receives grand welcome
MCD polls: BJP chief, Union ministers to take part in road shows on Sunday
India may have secretariat for global 'No Money for Terror' initiative
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP's criticism shows Bharat Jodo Yatra is a success, says Congress
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far
Business Standard

Odisha withdraws all Covid restrictions over substantial decline in cases

'In view of the substantial decline of Covid-19 cases in the state over the past several months, the government after careful consideration is pleased to repeal The Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2020'

Topics
Odisha  | Coronavirus | public health

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash

With a significant reduction in cases, the Odisha government on Saturday announced the withdrawal of all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory wearing of masks in public places and prohibition on large gatherings, officials said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued a notification to this effect.

"In view of the substantial decline of COVID-19 cases in the state over the past several months, the government after careful consideration is pleased to repeal 'The Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' as amended from time to time; with immediate effect," it said.

However, the government advised people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour voluntarily, as and when needed.

A total of 13,36,382 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, and 9,204 people have died due to it, while 53 others succumbed to comorbidities, a health official said.

As many as 13,27,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU