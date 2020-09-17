Bihar Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 91.1%, caseload rises to 164,000

Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate on



Thursday touched a new high of 91.17 per cent while the caseload rose to 1.64 lakh as 1,592 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

With seven fatalities in past 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 855, the bulletin said.

The novel caseload stands at 1,64,223, including 13,646 active cases and 1,49,722 recoveries, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,465 people have been cured of the disease in past 24 hours improving the state's recovery rate to 91.17 per cent from 91.16 per cent on Wednesday.

At present, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 13 per cent more than the national average, it said.

It has been exactly a month since the states recovery rate has been on the rise, except for September 3 and 4.

The state has conducted 1,05,128 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, while a total of 53.07 lakh samples have been examined so far, it said.

Of the 1,592 new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 290 cases, followed by 96 in Purnea, 95 in Araria, 88 in Saharsa and 75 in Bhagalpur.

Of the seven fatalities, two deaths were reported from Rohtas and one each from Patna, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Khagaria and Nalanda districts, the bulletin said.

