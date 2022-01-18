Bihar guv, CM express grief over the death of Pandit Birju Mahraj

-
ALSO READ
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj dies aged 83 in Delhi
Birju Maharaj: A life dedicated to dance, pursuit of classical excellence
Pandit Birju Maharaj, legendary Kathak dancer, dies of heart attack at 83
PM Modi expresses anguish over death of Kathak Maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj
Death of Kathak Maestro Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind
-
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several leaders have expressed their grief over the death of kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday.
Bihar Governor said that Birju Maharaj brought for Indian dance and art a special recognition from across the world and his death is an "irreparable loss to the art world."
Kumar condoling the death of the great kathak dancer said that the country has lost a legend of performing arts. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. He was given the national level art award by the Government of Bihar in 2013. He has been an inspiration to artistes.
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha too condoled the Kathak master's demise. Pandit Birju Maharaj left behind him the tradition and legacy of Kathak, a dance form synonymous with his name. His death is an irreparable loss to the art world, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU