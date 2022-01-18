Bihar guv, CM express grief over the death of Pandit Birju Mahraj

Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister and several leaders have expressed their grief over the death of kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday.

Governor said that Birju Maharaj brought for Indian dance and art a special recognition from across the world and his death is an "irreparable loss to the art world."



Kumar condoling the death of the great kathak dancer said that the country has lost a legend of performing arts. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. He was given the level art award by the Government of in 2013. He has been an inspiration to artistes.

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha too condoled the Kathak master's demise. Pandit Birju Maharaj left behind him the tradition and legacy of Kathak, a dance form synonymous with his name. His death is an irreparable loss to the art world, he said.

