Jaishankar speaks with EU counterpart, discusses Afghanistan, Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding amid violence
Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during meeting with UK counterpart
Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in prison
US presses for arms embargo on Myanmar military after massacre
EAM S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the strategic facets of the India-EU cooperation with European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and also deliberated upon global hotspots, including Afghanistan and Myanmar.
Jaishankar also spoke with his counterparts from Hungary and Sweden separately and discussed bilateral cooperation.
"A warm conversation with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF, our first this year. Reviewed trade & investment, connectivity, climate action and strategic facets of India-EU cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet after speaking with the EU official.
"Discussed global hotspots, especially Afghanistan and Myanmar," he added.
In another tweet, Jaishankar said he had a good discussion with Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt.
"Discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, mobility and health. Confident that the positive momentum of 2021 will grow further in 2022," the external affairs minister said.
"Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," he added.
In another tweet, Jaishankar said he also spoke with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, and the conversation covered the COVID-19 situation, green transition and Nordic cooperation.
"Our bilateral relationship continues to advance steadily," he said.
Linde also tweeted about her discussion with Jaishankar, saying, "Good to talk to India's FM @DrSJaishankar. Confirmed the very close and broad partnership between Sweden and India and underlined our continued cooperation on many important issues, including climate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU