Bird flu: 1,500 crows, birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh so far

Around 1,500 crows and wild birds have died so far in 41 districts of since the outbreak of There have been confirmed cases of across 18 districts in the state. As many as 334 samples collected from various districts have been sent for testing to the Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel has said all efforts are being made to control the spread of in the state. According to the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video-conferencing, water sources, bird sites, zoos etc. are being constantly monitored in the state. Samples are being collected immediately and sent to the Bhopal laboratory on receiving information about birds dying.

Bird flu has been confirmed in crows and wild birds across 18 districts in the state -- Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ashoknagar, Datia and Barwani.

