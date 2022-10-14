JUST IN
BIS should emerge as global player in field of standardisation: Goyal
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Rajnath calls on people to act as responsible riders for nation's growth
Woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty, says Kerala HC
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty, says Kerala HC
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Business Standard

Rajnath calls on people to act as responsible riders for nation's growth

Rajnath Singh said that it is time for the countrymen to give back to the country, as he called on them to act as responsible riders and not free riders in the journey of the nation's growth

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Defence minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses at the launch of ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website, for contribution to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund, at National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that it is time for the countrymen to give back to the country, as he called on them to act as responsible riders and not free riders in the journey of the nation's growth.

Singh said this in his address after launching a website -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) -- at an event held at the National War Memorial complex here.

It is our moral and national duty to help families of martyrs and injured soldiers as we can never repay what they have done for the country, he said.

The website will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

"When we help soldiers or their families, it should not be with a feeling of charity or favour, but with a feeling of gratitude," Singh said.

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is used for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who get killed or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU