JUST IN
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi
High-level team deputed to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio launches universal health insurance scheme
Constant social media monitoring to check fake news in upcoming polls: EC
Karnataka HC gives 15 days to fix fare for app-based auto hailing services
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
Business Standard

India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal

Addressing an event organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry, Sanyal said India is the fastest-growing major economy and its economic growth rate will be twice of China

Topics
Sanjeev Sanyal | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal economic, advisor
Sanjeev Sanyal

India has emerged clearly much stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic and it was acknowledged by the world, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry, Sanyal said India is the fastest-growing major economy and its economic growth rate will be twice of China's economic growth.

He also pointed out that India is the 5th largest economy in the world, and the country is finally at the big table.

"This requires us to think big," the EAC-PM member said.

On October 6, the World Bank projected a 6.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy for 2022-23, a drop of one percentage point from its June 2022 projections, citing the deteriorating international environment.

The Reserve Bank of India recently slashed the growth projection to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year from the earlier forecast of 7.2 per cent, citing aggressive tightening of monetary policies globally and moderation in demand.

Sanyal said that during the pandemic period, the government privatised Air India and cleaned up the country's banking sector.

According to Sanyal, enforcement of contracts and jail reforms should be the next reform agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sanjeev Sanyal

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU