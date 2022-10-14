JUST IN
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC

The Election Commission on Friday cited convention followed in 2017 for not announcing the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat together

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference regarding the announcement of the schedule of Presidential elections, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission on Friday cited convention followed in 2017 for not announcing the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat together and underlined that the model code this time has not been "unnecessarily extended".

Responding to a volley of questions on why the poll panel did not announce the two polls together, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said "the Commission actually goes by the convention in announcing the schedule of elections. It went by the convention last followed."

In 2017, the polls in the two state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

The EC on Friday announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. The notification will be issued on October 17 and the polls will be held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Asked whether the counting of votes for Gujarat will be held along with Himachal Pradesh on December 8, Kumar said "when we come for Gujarat (poll announcement), we will tell you this."

Technically, it is still possible to hold Gujarat elections in the November-December period so that the votes could be counted on the same day as was the case in 2017.

Some opposition leaders pointed out that announcing Gujarat elections later could allow the incumbent government to roll out more welfare schemes before the model code kicks in.

Noting that while following convention, EC in fact "refined" it, Kumar said the model code period has been reduced from 70 days to 57 from 2017 elections and from 81 days to 57 from 2012 elections when the two polls were held together.

The wait for results has been reduced by two weeks than the 2017 elections.

"...the preparation and conduct of elections is very detailed exercise and it takes into account various factors, variable factors , consultations with all stakeholders and the factors which are competitive," the CEC said.

He said issues such as the impact of result of one election on another are also considered.

In states like Himachal Pradesh, the weather is a very important factor, especially in the upper reaches, he explained.

"After examining everything, EC decided to go by the convention which was followed last year ... while we followed the convention, we further refined it so that the MCC period is not unnecessarily extended," Kumar said.

The tenures of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assemblies will end on January 8, 2023 and February 18, 2023 respectively.

In 2017, Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, while Gujarat exercised its franchise in two phases -- December 9 and 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:05 IST

