BJP govt has no sympathy for farmers, only care about corporates: Akhilesh

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president on Sunday alleged that developmental works have stalled and the farmers were feeling agitated while the state government has its "head bowed down before criminals".

"Instead of discharging constitutional duties, his (Adityanath's) mind is more engaged in going to other states as a star campaigner (for polls) and changing the name of cities," a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party quoted Yadav as saying.

Addressing a rally for Hyderabad municipal elections, Adityanath on Saturday said that if Faizabad and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh can become Ayodhya and Prayagraj Hyderabad can again become 'Bhagyanagar'.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed the government does not care for the farmers.

"The government does not have any sympathy for the farmers. It is only worried about the corporate houses and how to fill their coffers and hold hostage the resources of the state," Yadav said.

"Insulting farmers by calling them terrorists shows the narrow mindset of the The BJP, which favours the rich, is conspiring to mortgage farms, farming, small business, trading, roads, transportation and everything else to the rich," he said.

If farmers are terrorists for the BJP, the leaders and workers should pledge not to consume the food grown by them, Yadav added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)