BJP holds protest against Delhi govt's now scrapped liquor policy

Several BJP leaders, including South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and party workers on Friday held a protest here against the Kejriwal government's now-scrapped liquor policy.
They were raising slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanding his resignation.
There was heavy police deployment in the central part of the city. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, where the Aam Aadmi Party office is located, was barricaded to restrict the movement of vehicles.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:25 IST
