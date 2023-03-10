JUST IN
Land for jobs scam: ED searches Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar and other locations, including premises of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's three daughters and RJD leaders

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Lalu Prasad Yadav | rjd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Patna 

Enforcement directorate
Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar and other locations, including premises of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's three daughters and RJD leaders, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land for jobs 'scam' case.

The searches are covering the premises linked to Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from this CBI complaint.

Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were questioned by the CBI in this case recently.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 13:22 IST

