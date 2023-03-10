Budget to give new momentum to efforts of women-led development: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Friday said that this year's budget will give a new momentum to the efforts of women-led development.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on "Economic Empowerment of Women", he said that the "country is seeing this year's budget as an auspicious beginning for achieving the target of a developed nation by 2047".

"The results of efforts for women empowerment are visible and we are feeling a revolutionary change in the social life of the country."

The Prime Minister informed girls' enrolment in science, technology, engineering and maths is at 43 per cent today, which he claimed was more than countries like the US, UK and Germany.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Modi said that the scheme has given women a new voice in economic decisions of the household.

The Prime Minister reiterated that in the last nine years, the country has moved with a vision of women-led development.

He added that India has taken these efforts to the global stage as it is figuring prominently in the G20 meeting presided over by India.

