BJP leader and 21 others booked after UP man dies due to thrashing

A local BJP leader and 21 others have been booked after a man died after they allegedly thrashed him at his house, Bhadohi police said.
The police said seven people were detained and additional force deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Nagar Palika chairman Ashok Kumar Jaiswal over the alleged incident that took place in Rasuliat Khan locality of Katra Bazar on Tuesday night.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Bharti said an argument broke out between two parties when one Mustaqueem's goat strayed into his neighbour Sandeep's house.
Later in the night, Jaiswal and others allegedly barged into Mustaqueem's home when the family was asleep and started thrashing them, the officer said.
Mustaqueem later died of internal injuries suffered during the assault.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 09:30 IST