BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19 with mild fever and cold

-
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP chief alleges AAP workers attacked his residence, case filed
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
BJP plans grand welcome for PM Modi after his 3-day visit to US
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild fever and cold".
Tiwari also said that after he felt unwell, he had isolated himself yesterday itself.
In a tweet in Hindi, Tiwari said, "Day before yesterday (January 2), I was feeling unwell since night. Due to a mild fever and cold, I could not even go for the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive in the test today. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU