BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19 with mild fever and cold

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild fever and cold".

Tiwari also said that after he felt unwell, he had isolated himself yesterday itself.

In a tweet in Hindi, Tiwari said, "Day before yesterday (January 2), I was feeling unwell since night. Due to a mild fever and cold, I could not even go for the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive in the test today. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family.

