JUST IN
Top Headlines: PSBs to hire on monthly basis, Sebi goes to SC, and more
Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: CM Naveen Patnaik
Andhra CM calls for promotion of organic milk, boosting veterinary services
No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment: Jaishankar
Must not let current developments jeopardise 2030 Agenda: S Jaishankar
Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs amid terror threats ahead of festivities
YouTube, others platforms not adequate for hair transplant training: NMC
India doesn't believe quality of democracy decided by others: Jaishankar
Ankita murder case: Crucial evidence probably destroyed, says former DGP
Two JeM terrorists killed by BSF in encounter at J-K's Kulgam district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep269: Tata group consolidation, festival sales, markets, NASA
Amit Shah to attend formation day of National Disaster Management Authority
Business Standard

BJP MP Ravi Kishan duped of Rs 3.25 crore, files police complaint

Actor-cum-politician Ravi Kishan has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore, police said

Topics
BJP MLAs | BJP

IANS  |  Gorakhpur 

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.

Actor-cum-politician Ravi Kishan has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore, police said.

Kishan, who is the MP from Gorakhpur Sadar and a film actor, has filed a complaint at Gorakhpur Cantonment police station against a builder for duping him of Rs 3.25 crore.

The police have said that a complaint has been registered and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. The case has been filed under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

The actor-cum-politician was allegedly duped by a Mumbai-based businessman, said the actor's public relations officer.

The MP had given the amount to accused Jain Jitendra Ramesh in 2012. However, when Kishan demanded his money back, the builder gave him 12 cheques of Rs 34 lakh each, some of which later bounced.

After failing to convince Ramesh to return the favour, Kishan initiated the complaint and filed it with the police.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP MLAs

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 08:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.