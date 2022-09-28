Andhra CM calls for promotion of organic milk, boosting veterinary services

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called for the promotion of organic milk and strengthening of services in veterinary hospitals in the state.

During a review meeting of Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, the production of organic milk should be promoted and awareness should be created among farmers and steps should be taken to set up a research centre.

"As milk and eggs are given to children for nutrition, there should not be any chemical residues in them as it may affect their health," CM Reddy said.

He directed officials to verify whether insurance cover is provided to livestock purchased under YSR Cheyutha and Asara.

Steps should be taken to begin the insurance scheme from October. The aim of the scheme is that no farmer should be affected in case of the death of livestock due to disease or accident. The government will bear 80 per cent of the insurance premium, the Chief Minister said.

"Cattle Doctor concept should be developed like that of soil/family doctor and the doctor should examine the cattle and update the health card annually while creating awareness on cattle feed to farmers. A report on the cattle doctor concept should be placed in the next meeting," he said adding that additional staff should be recruited, if necessary.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take up Nadu Nedu works in veterinary hospitals and improve the basic facilities.

"A comprehensive plan should be drafted taking mandal as a unit. There should be a constant review of YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinics. The focus should be laid on strengthening the rural economy by showing alternative sources of income through animal husbandry along with agriculture. Beneficiaries of Asara and Cheyutha should be helped and see that they get loans from banks," he said.

Reddy further said preventive measures should be taken to check the spread of lampi virus and adequate medicines and vaccines should be kept ready.

