Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: CM Naveen Patnaik

-
ALSO READ
Odisha's health budget doubled in three years, says Naveen Patnaik
Prepare for India's 100th Independence Day from today: Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM invites industries to invest ahead of 'Make In Odisha' Conclave
Odisha CM urges PM Modi to add default provision for funds in NREGASoft
CM Patnaik shares Odisha's achievements on food security at WFP HQ in Rome
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable.
Speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Patnaik said, "Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. The theme of World Tourism Day this year is Rethinking Tourism. The State Government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable."
"Odisha tourism is focused on having greater resilience against disruptive events such as cyclones and pandemics, and ensuring the responsible design of new tourism products. Our award-winning ecotourism model is a shining example built on a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector," he said.
The Chief Minister said from pristine beaches to rolling hills and from exquisite wildlife to rich heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of diverse tourism destinations. "Odisha's excellent road networks connecting neighbouring States to Odisha's hinterlands today enable road trippers to discover India's best-kept secret. I welcome the riding communities, backpackers and road trippers across the nation to explore Odisha by road," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 07:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU