JUST IN
No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment: Jaishankar
Must not let current developments jeopardise 2030 Agenda: S Jaishankar
Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs amid terror threats ahead of festivities
YouTube, others platforms not adequate for hair transplant training: NMC
India doesn't believe quality of democracy decided by others: Jaishankar
Ankita murder case: Crucial evidence probably destroyed, says former DGP
Two JeM terrorists killed by BSF in encounter at J-K's Kulgam district
Govt declares PFI as unlawful association for 5 years with immediate effect
Maneka Gandhi slams Rajasthan govt over spread of lumpy skin disease
Ex-Dy Registrar of Companies, 3 others arrested in Kolkata chit fund case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Andhra CM calls for promotion of organic milk, boosting veterinary services
Business Standard

Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Patnaik | tourism sector

ANI  General News 

naveen patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable.

Speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Patnaik said, "Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. The theme of World Tourism Day this year is Rethinking Tourism. The State Government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable."

"Odisha tourism is focused on having greater resilience against disruptive events such as cyclones and pandemics, and ensuring the responsible design of new tourism products. Our award-winning ecotourism model is a shining example built on a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector," he said.

The Chief Minister said from pristine beaches to rolling hills and from exquisite wildlife to rich heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of diverse tourism destinations. "Odisha's excellent road networks connecting neighbouring States to Odisha's hinterlands today enable road trippers to discover India's best-kept secret. I welcome the riding communities, backpackers and road trippers across the nation to explore Odisha by road," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 07:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.