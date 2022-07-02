Senior Kerala politician P C George arrested in sexual assault case

-
Senior Kerala politician P C George was on Saturday arrested here on the basis of a sexual assault complaint filed by an accused in the solar panel case, police said.
George was taken into custody by the Cantonment police from a guest house here where he was being grilled by the Crime Branch in connection with a conspiracy hatched to defame the Kerala Chief Minister in smuggling allegations levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.
He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (a) (Sexual harassment).
