Senior Kerala politician P C George arrested in sexual assault case

Senior politician P C George was on Saturday arrested here on the basis of a complaint filed by an accused in the solar panel case, police said.

George was taken into custody by the Cantonment police from a guest house here where he was being grilled by the Crime Branch in connection with a conspiracy hatched to defame the Chief Minister in smuggling allegations levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (a) (Sexual harassment).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)