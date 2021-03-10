Uttarakhand CM candidate may be finalised at BJP legislature meet today

-
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post, a meeting of the BJP legislature party will be held on Wednesday in which a new Chief Minister candidate is likely to be decided.
In the meeting scheduled to be held at around 10 am, five BJP Members of Parliament from the state will also be present. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is also scheduled to participate in the meeting.
Dhan Singh Rawat, who is a minister of state in the Uttarakhand government is being considered as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post. He is considered to be close to the RSS.
BJP MPs Anil Baluni, Ajay Bhatt and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are the other contenders for the position.
Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.
Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.
The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.
