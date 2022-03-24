BJP's fact-finding committee visits Birbhum, assures help to kin of victims

-
-
A fact-finding committee of the BJP on Thursday visited Bogtui village in Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week, and spoke to the locals as well as the relatives of the victims there.
The team, comprising former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, Mumbai ex-police commissioner Satya Pal Singh and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, assured all help to the families of those killed in the violence that broke out after a TMC panchayat official's murder..
"We have come here to witness the situation in the aftermath of the mass murder. This (TMC) government has lost its moral right to govern. What happened in Bogtui is a shame for humanity," Majumdar told reporters after visiting the village.
"The chief minister had been claiming that all culprits will be punished. The police, on the other hand, were trying to hush up the matter," he alleged.
BJP president J P Nadda had formed the five-member committee on Tuesday, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the fire tragedy and probe the matter.
Former IPS officers K C Ramamurthy and Bharati Ghosh are the two other members of the BJP panel.
Taking a tough stance, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said suspects of the Birbhum killings would be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender.
