BSF effectively guarding against infiltration, smuggling: MoS Nityanand Rai
Business Standard

BJP's Jana Sankalp Yatra garnering widespread support, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the statewide tour ahead of assembly polls has been getting 'unprecedented' support from people

Topics
BJP | Karnataka Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  Hubballi (K'taka) 

Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre', a statewide tour preparing the ground for the ruling party ahead of Assembly polls in the state, has been getting "unprecedented" support from the people.

The BJP had launched the 'Jan Sankalpa Yatre' from Raichur in October.

"In the run up to polls, we are going before the people, with our performance. Our Jana Sankalpa Yatre has already covered Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka), central, coastal, and Mumbai Karnataka (Kittutu Karnataka) regions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that the tour will be intensified in other parts of the state during December.

"We are informing people about the central and state government schemes that have reached them, and are instilling confidence in them. Jana Sankalpa Yatre has been getting unprecedented support," he added.

According to BJP, two teams -- one led by Bommai and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel -- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25.

The state is expected to go to polls in the first half of 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 14:31 IST

