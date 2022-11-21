JUST IN
Wont allow Haryana to make assembly building in Chandigarh, says AAP
BJP top leaders hold meeting with Delhi leaders to assess poll campaign

The BJP's top leadership, including its national president J P Nadda, went into a huddle with the Delhi unit leaders to assess the party's campaign for the December 4 civic body polls in the city

Topics
BJP | Civic polls | MCD elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

The BJP's top leadership, including its national president J P Nadda, went into a huddle with the Delhi unit leaders to assess the party's campaign for the December 4 civic body polls in the city.

Several leaders, including some Delhi BJP MPs and MLAs, said Nadda advised a "focussed, door-to-door campaign" in the coming days to reach out to voters effectively.

"The BJP national president also emphasised on a well-coordinated campaign by the party's parliamentarians and legislators in Delhi," said a city BJP MP present in the meeting.

During the interaction, Nadda assessed the BJP's poll readiness, he said.

The meeting also discussed the BJP's prospects in the polls. Some Delhi BJP leaders claimed that the party's campaign was headed in the right direction and currently 140 to 150 of the 250 MCD seats were within reach.

Apart from all BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi, those who attended the meeting included the party's national organisation secretary B L Santosh and its city unit president Adesh Gupta.

Later, another meeting of Delhi BJP general secretaries was held in which the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal and national secretary Sunil Deodhar were present.

Gupta said in the coming days, the BJP will hold over 10,000 meetings across the city.

"Around 5,000 of these meetings will be held with women from different walks of life, including domestic help, professionals, housewives, entrepreneurs, Anaganwari workers and others," he said.

The party will also go full throttle in the campaigning for the MCD polls with its firebrand leaders like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma canvassing for BJP candidates.

"It is planned to hold at least two big public meetings of Yogi Adityanath in two Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi that impact adjoining constituencies as well," said a Delhi BJP leader.

Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will also seek votes for party candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls to be held on December 4, he said, adding the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states will also campaign for the party in the coming days.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 23:14 IST

