BJP workers offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on PM Modi's birthday

BJP workers on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday here in Varanasi --- his parliamentary constituency --- by worshipping Maa Ganga' and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
On the occasion, the workers also distributed fruits and sweets, said Kishor Kumar Seth, media in-charge of the party's city unit.
Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari with workers performed the 'dugdhaabhishek' of Maa Ganga with 51 litres of milk and saffron mixed with water.
Workers of Namami Gange' organised a cleanliness drive at the Namo Ghat, and also cut a cake to mark the PM's birthday.
At the Manokamna Siddh Hanuman Mandir located in Gilat Bazaar, 'akhand paath' (continuous reading) of Ramayan was held, and a 72-kg cake made using laddoo was cut.
As part of the occasion, an exhibition on Modi's life has been organised at Shaheed Udyan in Sigra area of the district, which will continue till September 19, said Seth.
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 15:08 IST