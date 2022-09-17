PM Narendra Modi to launch National Logistics Policy today at Vigyan Bhawan

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Congress leaders detained before protesting outside Raj Bhavan
Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be hosted in 200 locations
PNB Housing revamps 'Unnati' to offer Rs 9-12 lakh as affordable loans: CEO
Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan not to take place tomorrow
76th Independence Day celebration: Dishes and food at Rashtrapati Bhavan
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on Saturday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the need for a national policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies.
"It is imperative to reduce the logistics cost in India for improving the competitiveness of Indian goods both in domestic as well as export markets. Reduced logistics cost improves efficiency cutting across various sectors of the economy, encouraging value addition and enterprise," said a statement by the PMO.
It further said that the government has put significant emphasis on improving both Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living since 2014.
"National Logistics Policy, a comprehensive effort to address issues of high cost and inefficiency by laying down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the development of the entire logistics ecosystem, is yet another step in this direction," the statement said.
The policy is an endeavour to improve the competitiveness of Indian goods, enhancing economic growth and increasing employment opportunities.
"It has been the vision of the Prime Minister to develop world-class modern infrastructure through integration of all stakeholders in holistic planning and implementation so that efficiency and synergy are achieved in the execution of the project. The PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for muti-modal connectivity - launched by the Prime Minister last year, was a pioneering step in this direction. PM GatiShakti will get further boost and complementarity with the launch of National Logistics Policy," said the PMO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 09:47 IST