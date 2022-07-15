BMW Motorrad drives in 2022-edition G 310 RR to India at Rs 2.85 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Demand for EV bike prompts Boom to pause bookings, refund some customers
At 1,310, Mumbai sees 37% drop in new Covid cases; active tally past 14,000
Triumph drives in all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India tagged at Rs 8.95 lakh
TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Check price, features
BMW Motorrad on Friday launched G 310 RR bike in India with price starting at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
The two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW introduced the model in two trims -- G 310 RR and G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh respectively.
"In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range," BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa Markus Mueller-Zambre said at the event.
The company is glad to launch the bike first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad, he added.
The G 310 RR comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds.
For adaptation to varied conditions, the 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.
BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class.
"This bike proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on tarmac," he stated.
The G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company.
The bike is locally produced in India along with G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor at its Hosur manufacturing plant.
India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the 310 model series.
The bike is available for sales at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Friday onwards.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor