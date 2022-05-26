BMW expands e-mobility with launch of sedan i4 priced at Rs 69.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Check price, features
Skoda Slavia looks to Czech mate sedan segment
Audi commences bookings for new flagship sedan A8 L priced at Rs 10 lakh
Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India
Volkswagen India rolls out 4th SUV Tiguan; sedan plans on track too
-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its all-electric sedan i4 in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.9 lakh, as it accelerates electric mobility drive in the country.
The company, which had in November last year announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India as part of its electric mobility journey, has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI luxury hatchback.
The i4 is imported as a completely built unit. It has the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics.
The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, the company said.
It has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7 kilowatt-hours.
"We (BMW globally) have been pioneering electric mobility for the past 10 years, and will continue to be at the forefront of positive thinking and future too because we believe in the endless possibilities of shaping the future," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said here at the launch.
He further said, "We at BMW Group are leading the charge in electromobility in India...And today, I'm really excited that I'm introducing to you the first-ever electric midsize sedan in the country".
This is the third product of BMW in the electric segment in India, Pawah said, adding "this car has a range of 590 kilometres more than any other electric vehicle in India".
The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in and deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU