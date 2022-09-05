JUST IN
Top Headlines: Unrealistic deadlines for EVs, Mistry's demise, and more
Swing crashes down from 50 feet in Mohali fair, nearly 50 people injured
Latest news LIVE: At least 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary: Top 20 facts, quotes
Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, top 20 quotes, messages and WhatsApp status
Procedures fully followed for nano urea fertiliser approval: Govt
FATF team quietly completes on-site visit to Pakistan, says report
Some states could tax US President Biden's student loan debt relief
'Bangladesh, India likely to ink 7 pacts during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit'
Ahmedabad will have world's biggest sports city, says Amit Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top Headlines: Unrealistic deadlines for EVs, Mistry's demise, and more
Business Standard

Boat carrying 55 people sinks in Bihar's Danapur; search operation underway

All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna

Topics
Bihar | Ganga

ANI  General News 

boat, boat sinking
The incident took place after the labourers were returning from work. People gathered around the river soon after the news of the sinking of the boat spread.

A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday.

According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna.

The incident took place after the labourers were returning from work. People gathered around the river soon after the news of the sinking of the boat spread.

The search operation was carried out with the help of divers.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 07:25 IST

`