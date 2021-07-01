Bombay HC to pronounce verdict in Gulshan Kumar murder case today

-
The Bombay High Court will pronounce the verdict in the Gulshan Kumar murder case at 10.30 am today.
A bench of Justices Jadhav and Borkar will pronounce its verdict in the case.
A total of four appeals are listed in the High Court. Three appeals are against the conviction of accused Rauf Merchant, Rakesh Chanchaya Pinnam and Rakesh Khaokar, while another has been filed by the Maharashtra government against the acquittal of Ramesh Taurani. He was acquitted on the charges of abetment to murder.
Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was killed on August 19, 1997, in Juhu. Several people were arrested and prosecuted in his murder cases.
