Brazil coronavirus update: 2,378 fresh Covid-19 deaths registered

Brazil registered 2,378 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 476,792, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
A total of 52,911 new infections were detected, raising the national caseload to 17,037,129, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the US and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
More than 72.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23 million people have received two jabs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
