Brazil coronavirus update: 2,507 Covid-19 deaths reported, toll at 467,706

on Wednesday reported 2,507 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 467,706, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 95,601 new infections were detected, raising the caseload to 16,720,081, the ministry said.

has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections since the beginning of this year, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

has administered more than 68.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and over 22.3 million people have received two jabs since the start of the national immunization campaign in January, according to the ministry.

