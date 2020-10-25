Brazil reports another 432 Covid-19 deaths, 26,979 new cases in 24 hours

-
Brazil reported another 432 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 156,903, the government announced on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Health, 26,979 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,380,635.
The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has also been the most affected, with 1,089,255 cases and 38,726 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 298,823 cases and 20,171 deaths.
Brazil is the second country in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in number of cases, behind the United States and India.
Since early September, the country has seen a decline in the number of cases and deaths. According to the latest figures, the average number of deaths from the virus in the last week fell to 471 per day, the lowest average since May 7.
