JUST IN
Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh set free 1,236 old, infirm prisoners in past one year
Lucknow airport prepares for massive rush due to GIS-23, G20 meet
Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad
3 more members of banned PFI arrested in MP for 'conspiracy against govt'
Tipra Motha's demand of Greater Tipraland not possible: CM Manik Saha
Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB
Environmentalists concerned over reducing snow cover, rising temp in Shimla
After Mhadei diversion, Rs 5,300 cr grant to K'taka raises hackles in Goa
'We are not at war': Muslim leaders keen on continuing dialogue with RSS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary
icon-arrow-left
India reports 113 new coronavirus cases; active tally rise to 1,817
Business Standard

Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal's Chamba, traffic halted

According to State Emergency Operation Centre officials, the incident took place at Loona area of Bharmour village in the outskirts of Chamba district

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Shimla | Traffic

ANI  General News 

Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, traffic halted (Representative image)
Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, traffic halted (Representative image)

Traffic on Chamba-Bharmour National Highway came to a grinding halt after a bridge collapsed following a landslide incident in Himachal's Chamba district on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre officials, the incident took place at Loona area of Bharmour village in the outskirts of Chamba district.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Loona Bharmour District Chamba. In the Incident bridge has been totally collapsed and (NH-154 A) Chamba to Bharmour has been totally snapped," Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) officials said in a statement.

However, no casualty has been reported, DEOC officials added.

According to Chamba Deputy Commissioner D C Rana, it was a 20 meters long bridge on the national highway 154-A that connects Bharmour sub division (tribal area) with Chamba.

"Road connectivity to the entire area has been disrupted after the incident," Rana said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Friday evening, two vehicles were damaged after Choli Bridge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed.

"An incident of bridge collapse occurred at Choli Bridge near Holi District Chamba at around 7.30 pm. In this incident, the bridge collapsed completely and due to this two vehicles - a car and a tipper truck fell down," DEOC officials had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 11:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU