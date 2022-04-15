BRO to set up new RCC units, task force for development work in Ladakh: DG

-
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will be setting up new road construction company (RCC) units and a task force for carrying out various development project work in Ladakh, Director General (DG), BRO, Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said on Friday.
This was conveyed by Lt Gen Chaudhary to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur when he called him at the Raj Niwas in Leh.
The BRO chief also asked the Lt Governor for the allotment of land for carrying out various project works in the union territory.
Lt Gen Chaudhary briefed Mathur about the BRO's ongoing project work in Ladakh, including the Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zingpal-Turtuk road, status of the detailed project report (DPR) for Kela Pass, construction of Chushul-Demchok road and progress on the Nimoo-Padum-Darcha road on the Sino-Indian border, an official statement said.
Mathur appreciated the BRO for opening the Zoji La and Manali-Leh national highways in record time and also for working for the welfare of the labourers, it said.
The LG inquired about the time frame and challenges faced by the BRO for the completion of the Nimoo-Padum-Darcha road and also suggested that the organisation may simultaneously develop an alternate route. He also asked the BRO for improvement of the gradient of the Nimoo-Padum-Darcha road, the statement said.
Lt Gen Chaudhary also provided updates on the installation of crash barriers using steel wire ropes on roadsides to avoid accidents and setting up labour sarais' with proper heating, washing, drinking and bathing facilities for labourers.
He also informed about an initiative for the establishment of cafes along the national highway in Ladakh, the statement said.
